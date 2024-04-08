Former football player found dead in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified the man killed Saturday morning in Richmond as 28-year-old Kyron Hoskey, of Henrico County.

"At approximately 3:19 a.m., April 6, officers were called to the 2200 block of North 23rd Street for the report of a person shot," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Officers arrived and found an adult male, Hoskey, inside of a residence down on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Richmond Police have not yet released information about a motive or suspect in Hoskey's death.

Hoskey played high school football at Hermitage High School in Henrico County.

He signed a 2014 letter of intent to play football for Virginia Union University in Richmond. It was not immediately clear whether he suited up for the Trojans.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.