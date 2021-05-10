Search for missing baby Kyon Jones leads to Central Virginia landfill

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- The search for a missing baby in Washington, D.C. has taken investigators to a Charles City County landfill.

Two-month-old Kyon Jones was reported missing Wednesday, May 5.

WUSA reported foul play was suspected and the infant's mother was believed to be involved in Kyon's disappearance.

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that it was assisting DC Metro at the Waste Management Landfill.

"At this time, the child has not been located," Charles City County Sheriff’s wrote in a statement on the case.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.