The Mayor Meats Kyle Morse opens Hots and Brats restaurant in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The newly opened Hots and Brats (3111 W Cary St.) may be the culmination of Kyle Morse’s longtime dream of a permanent home for his small-batch sausages and other butchering passions, but since the combination restaurant and shop opened last week, French fries have been stealing the show.

Influencers have proclaimed them the best fries they’ve ever tried and Morse is getting texts from friends raving about the fries first, then his delicious sausages.

The crispy, slightly crunchy spuds fall somewhere between a shoestring and a steak fry—they are skin-on and fried fresh to order.

“I’m not making them and letting them sit,” he said. “They’re hot and ready and fresh, salted but not overly, and made with fresh oil.”

Beyond that, the formula is his special secret. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.