Woman arrested, victim ID'd in Richmond triple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have arrested a Richmond woman in a triple shooting that killed one woman and left two others injured on the city's Southside early Thursday morning.

Richmond Police said officers were called to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue around 2:20 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the Oak Grove area near a neighborhood playground.

When officers arrived, they found three women who had been shot.

Officials said 26-year-old Kwanasia Clark, of Richmond, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said one woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated, but that the other woman refused treatment.

CBS 6 cameras on the scene captured a large crowd after the shooting, as well as more altercations erupting after officers arrived. CBS 6 also witnessed one woman being arrested at the scene.

Police later said 23-year-old Destiny Conway, of Richmond, was charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Officials said additional charges were pending.

WTVR Richmond Police respond to triple shooting on Halifax Avenue (April 27, 2023)

Clark's older sister remembered her as a loyal and devoted mom, friend and sister. She was a comforting spirit and helped those in need.

She had two daughters and one son, all under the age of eight years old.

Clark worked in customer service and security at group homes.

Family members tell CBS 6 that Clark was defending another man, who was a friend, during an altercation when she was fatally shot.

Tragedy has taken a toll on this family as they just lost their grandmother and the father of Clark's older children was also killed by gun violence.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

