How Highland Springs grad K'von Wallace hopes to make Super Bowl history

RICHMOND, Va. -- When K'Von Wallace takes the field for the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday, he has the opportunity to make history.

With a Super Bowl win, the 25-year-old Richmond native could become the first football player in the region's history to win a state football title, a college football national championship, and the Super Bowl.

In 2015, Wallace helped lead Highland Springs High School to its first state title in 54 years.

From there he attended Clemson University where the Tiger won National College Football Titles in 2016 and 2018.

Richard Shiro/AP Clemson's Jalen Williams, right, and K'Von Wallace hold a sign after returning Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Clemson, S.C., the day after the Tigers defeated Alabama 35-31 in the College Football Playoff championship NCAA college football game in Tampa.

The Eagles drafted Wallace in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

“My mom always told me I was rare," Wallace told Lane Casadonte in an interview before the 2020 draft. "My mom always told me I was handpicked by God to be different and to do different things that people from my area never did."

Wallace grew up in Richmond's Creighton Court housing community. He said he was the first person he knew to attend college.

“All of this hard work that I saw my mom do, she instilled it in me. Knowing that, with hard work, God’s blessings are endless. Continuing to be a blessing to others is part of my why,” Wallace said in that 2020 interview.

L.C. Bird High School and University of Virginia alum Anthony Harris plays for the Eagles and former Wahoo Juan Thornill is now a Kansas City Chief.

The Eagles also have two players from Old Dominion University in long snapper Rick Lovato and wide receiver Zach Pascal.

