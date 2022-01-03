Kulture owner sows seeds for future Chesterfield marijuana dispensary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- After years of running local head shops and CBD stores, Evan Somogyi is planting the proverbial seeds to try to capitalize on the eventual recreational marijuana market in Virginia. The owner of Kulture Smoke and Vape plans to relocate his Chesterfield outpost this spring to a former gas station at 10150 Hull St., where he’ll eventually aim to open a recreational marijuana dispensary. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

