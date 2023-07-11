Watch Now
New Virginia law prompts CBD shop owner to close Kultivate Wellnes in Short Pump

Richmond BizSense
Evan Somogyi, founder and owner of CBD shop Kultivate Wellness.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 10:23:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-based chain of CBD stores has closed one location and expanded outside the state as more-restrictive hemp regulations go into effect in Virginia. Earlier this month, Kultivate Wellness shuttered its store at 12171 W. Broad St., in the GreenGate development in Short Pump. Owner Evan Somogyi said the exit was driven by new regulations that took effect July 1 that changed the definition of what’s considered legal hemp products in Virginia, a shift that rendered much of his inventory illegal.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

