Kroger updates plan for new Mechanicsville grocery store

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A long-running effort by Kroger to replace an existing Mechanicsville store appears to be back in motion. The Ohio-based grocer is seeking zoning approval to build a new location at Mechanicsville Turnpike and Compass Point Lane. The 118,300-square-foot store would be a Kroger Marketplace and would feature a Starbucks and offer apparel and a fuel center, in addition to groceries.

