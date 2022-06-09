Watch
Virginia teacher arrested for 'inappropriate relationship' with students

Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 16:56:49-04

YORKTOWN, Va. -- A Tabb High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning after the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office learned about "an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and students."

Kristen McAllister, 32, of York County, was charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

"[Investigators have] currently identified one victim of crimes that occurred in the latter part of 2021," a statement from the sheriff's office read.

Details about the alleged relationship have not yet been released.

Anyone with information was asked to call 757-890-4999.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

