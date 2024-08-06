Virginia man killed driving home from the gym was a hard worker with a generous spirit

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Kodie Aaron Riner, 32, was killed in a crash on Parham Road in Henrico's West End on Monday night, according to Henrico Police. He was drivng home from the gym, his friend and former roommate Barklie Estes shared.

"Henrico Police responded to the 3000 block of N. Parham Road (near Dancer Road) for a reported two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, officers located a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the northbound lane and a Mitsubishi Mirage in a yard on the northbound side. The driver of the Mitsubishi [Kodie Aaron Riner] was pronounced deceased at the scene," a Henrico Police spokesperson said about the crash which was reported at about 8:20 p.m. "The preliminary investigation indicates, the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on N. Parham Road when it crossed the center line and struck the Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Mr. Riner."

Provided to WTVR Kodie Aaron Riner

Police said the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee appeared to have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.

Riner was no stranger to medical emergencies.

Riner lived with cystic fibrosis and recently underwent a procedure to remove part of his lung, Estes shared about his longtime friend.

Despite health challenges, Estes said Kodie worked hard, for long hours installing solar panels. He called Kodie "one of the most inspirational people," he knew.

"Kodie was dealt a bad hand: he was born with cystic fibrosis, lost his parents at a young age, and tended to his older brother Raymond as he lost his own battle to cystic fibrosis. His never-ending optimism and happy-go-lucky attitude in the face of everything he went through will never cease to inspire me," Estes shared.

A sentiment Kodie's brother echoed when reached via text.

WTVR Kodie Riner

"Kodie was known for his hard work and generous spirit," Jeremy Riner said. "He was the best brother, uncle and friend. He was always a good time and would do anything for anyone in need. His infectious laughter and unwavering kindness left a lasting impact on all who knew him."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.