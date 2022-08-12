Brother wants answers after first responders break down door: 'There was no key in the KnoxBox'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A man facing thousands of dollars in damages is looking for answers after he says first responders had to break into his sister’s home because he says a key was missing from a KnoxBox, a device that gives first responders emergency access.

“Nobody has a key to it but the proper people that need to get into that box,” Bill Anderson explained.

Once the box is opened, first responders can access a key to gain entry to the residence.

WTVR

The device’s sole purpose is to prevent damage, “because now they have a way of entry into the house without damaging anything, period,” Anderson said.

Anderson installed the KnoxBox on his sister’s Chesterfield County Home more than two years ago because she has limited mobility.

“It’s been very beneficial to me because now I don’t have to drive 45 minutes if there’s a problem,” Anderson said.

WTVR Bill Anderson

It has been used many times until this past week when Anderson said he got a call from first responders to tell him about the damage.

“There was no key in the KnoxBox,” Anderson said he was told. “And I said, ‘How can that be, because you’re the only ones to have a key to it, to go in and use it and put it back?’”

With the key allegedly missing, Anderson said he assumes the last person to use it did not put it back.

WTVR

When Anderson asked who would pay for the damage, he said he was told to call his homeowners insurance.

“This didn’t come from me, it came from them, but I’ve got to pay for it,” Anderson said.

Andrew Baker, with Paul Davis Restoration, estimated the repairs would cost about $2500.

“The entire door frame is just destroyed, for about 3 feet,” Baker said.

WTVR

Anderson wants an apology.

“It would be nice if somebody said I’m sorry,” Anderson said. “I don’t know how this happened, but I’m not getting that, just call homeowners.”

Lt. Kenny Mitchell with Chesterfield County Fire said the department is taking this situation very seriously and that an investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened at the house.

Mitchell said someone from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS will be reaching out to Mr. Anderson with some answers as soon as possible.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.