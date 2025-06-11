How Knox Boxes provide life-saving access for first responders in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A small box mounted near the front door of a home in Colonial Heights is providing peace of mind for residents and potentially saving precious minutes for emergency responders.

When Bob and Katie moved into their Colonial Heights home, they noticed something unusual on their front porch: a Knox Box.

"Well, the realtor didn't even know what it was," Katie said.

A Knox Box is essentially a small safe mounted outside a home that holds a key to the front door. For decades, these secure boxes were primarily used at businesses, allowing firefighters and paramedics quick access during emergencies.

"We use it on the commercial side pretty frequently," said Battalion Chief Steven Gilliam of Colonial Heights Fire.

Now, more homeowners in Colonial Heights are installing these boxes, which can prevent property damage during emergencies.

"We might have to break down a door, break a window, those all come a whole lot more than little Knox Box costs," said Brett Jennings, Deputy Fire Marshal for Colonial Heights.

When a homeowner purchases a Knox Box, it arrives locked. The fire department offers free installation.

"We will actually install it on the residence for free," Jennings said.

During installation, a firefighter unlocks the box, places the house key inside, and secures it.

"They are extremely beneficial, especially for elderly that possibly live alone, that may fall and need our assistance and are unable to get to a door," Gilliam said.

The security system for accessing these boxes is rigorous. In Colonial Heights, only firefighters and paramedics have access to the special key needed to open them, and they must follow a specific protocol.

When responding to a call, emergency personnel must contact dispatch to release the Knox Box. "Dispatch is going to notify the responding units that the address has a Knox Box and they are going to give the location of the Knox Box," Jennings explained.

Each department's keys are unique and can't be used elsewhere, ensuring security for homeowners.

For Bob and Katie, having a Knox Box already installed made the decision simple.

"I think you'd be foolish if you didn't check into this and you know get it," Katie said.

First responders emphasize the importance of these devices in emergency situations.

"It benefits us tremendously, seconds matter," said Jennings.

Gilliam agreed: "Yes it is definitely a life-saving product."

Another benefit: when emergency responders leave, they simply lock the house door and return the key to the Knox Box, keeping the home secure.

Several Colonial Heights families who have lost loved ones have donated their Knox Boxes to the fire department, which offers them to those in need who cannot afford to purchase one.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.