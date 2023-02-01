Knitorious yarn bomber's 'Lovers Lane' exhibit at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden 'spreads the love'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – An iconic Richmond street artist is getting an official exhibit at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

For the past 15 years, the Knitorious M.E.G. has been yarn bombing the city by leaving works of yarn art around poles or benches across the Metro.

Michelle Israel, the garden's exhibitions and programming coordinator, said the exhibits manager connected with the artist on Instagram about a collaborate on an installation. As a result, the knitter has taken over a portion of the gardens with a Valentine's-themed exhibition called "Lovers Lane."

Many of the pieces were knitted before they were installed in the garden, and M.E.G. has been on site to install the works and finish the seaming, Israel said.

Israel said people "have been very curious and are very excited to see our own local street artist."

PHOTO GALLERY: A look at Knitorious M.E.G.'s 'Lovers Lane' exhibit at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

WTVR

"Knitorious M.E.G., she likes to spread kindness and love around town," Israel said. "So when she love bombs the city, the pink heart is her staple."

That made Valentine's a perfect time since the artist's signature colors are red and white with a pink heart.

The botanical garden exhibit will be up through the end of February.

And you may also spot some of the artist's so called "love bombs" around town since she hopes to have 150 pieces of her work displayed around Richmond by Valentine's Day.