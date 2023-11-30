Out-of-town ice cream shop scoops up land for first Richmond-area outpost

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia ice cream company founded in the 1940s has sealed the deal on the site of its first Richmond-area shop.

An entity tied to Kline’s Dairy Bar, which has locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Lynchburg, recently bought an outparcel at Cosby Village Square, where it plans to open a new-construction store next summer.

Kim Arehart, who will co-own the new store with Kathleen Peterson, said they expect to break ground soon on the 1,800-square-foot building with a drive-thru and covered patio.

Arehart said in an interview Wednesday that in addition to Kline’s custard-style ice cream, the upcoming Chesterfield County location would offer Italian ice as well as a limited food menu of barbecue sandwiches and hot dogs.

