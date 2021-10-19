'Twisted message of white supremacy' found in Henrico neighborhoods

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police have increased patrols in Varina and Fairfield after suspicious bags with a flier naming the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan were reported in neighborhoods, a Henrico Police spokesperson confirmed.

The bags and fliers were discovered over the weekend.

“In no uncertain terms, Henrico County deplores and condemns these leaflets and their twisted message of white supremacy,” County Manager John Vithoulkas said. “This community will not be divided. We encourage our residents to be vigilant, to watch out for their neighbors and to support each other. Our spirit of inclusion, love, and community will always triumph over messages of division and hate.”

Henrico Police Chief Eric English said hate has no place in Henrico and "acts of intimidation will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.