Colonial Heights Kiwanis Club celebrates 50 years of donating to cancer research

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- To be good at golf, it takes a commitment to practice, and a dedication to never give up.

When it comes to curing cancer, commitment and dedication go hand in hand. And for the Colonial Heights Kiwanis Club, it is also taken to heart.

On one night, the Kiwanis Club donated an $18,000 check to Massey Cancer Center. But it was about much more than a check presentation, it was also about commitment.

How long has the Colonial Heights Kiwanis Club donated to Massey Cancer Center?

"The Massey Cancer Center is only 50 years old, so it means since the very beginning the Kiwanis Club has been involved," Massey Dr. Paula Fracasso said.

WTVR The Kiwanis Club donations over the years

To Dr. Gary Farley, a 40-year member of the Kiwanis Club, the feat is something to celebrate. "50 years is incredible. Someone in somebody's family, everywhere, somewhere has been affected by cancer."

In those five decades, the club has now donated over $700,000.

"To give over $700,000 to support cancer research in our community, it's absolutely amazing, it blew me away," said main golf sponsor Kevin Strosnider.

Strosnider and his car dealership were the main sponsor of the most recent golf tournament to raise money. Like most people, Strosnider has a personal connection to cancer, both in his personal family and in his business family.

WTVR Kevin Strosnider

"Both my parents are cancer survivors. Someone here has a spouse who has cancer and is currently dealing with it," Strosnider said.

Does 50 years and $700,000 really make a difference?

"Oh absolutely, there is no question," Fracasso said. "There's been incredible basic science and clinical trials done at Massey Cancer Center that have moved the needle to improve the car and cure of cancer, absolutely."

WTVR Dr. Paula Fracasso

The donations, like the one from the Kiwanis Club, have had a far-reaching effect Dr. Fracasso said.

"The money that we receive from the Kiwanis Club may be working at several centers to enhance the project that a Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center researcher has begun," Fracasso said.

Strosnider tells CBS 6 that he and his company will be back again next year, to sponsor another golf tournament.

And the Kiwanis Club of Colonial Heights understands that it is not about how much you give, but that you give. They say they will be donating again next year.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!