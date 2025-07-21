12 kittens adopted at City Kitty Cafe event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents spent their Sunday relaxing and cuddling with kittens at a special adoption event in the city.

The Furbish Annex hosted the City Kitty Café adoption event, where attendees enjoyed playtime with kittens.

"Enjoy coffee from Millie’s, bagels from Baltik, baked goods from Minglewood and others while you wait for your turn to get in the playpen with some delicious kitties who are looking for their chosen families," organizers wrote.

A $5 suggested donation was waived for folks who completed an adoption application online before the event.

Organizers said 12 kittens and cats found forever homes during the event.

