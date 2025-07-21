Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12 kittens adopted at City Kitty Cafe event in Richmond

The Furbish Annex hosted the successful adoption event where visitors enjoyed playtime with kittens alongside coffee, bagels and baked goods
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents spent their Sunday relaxing and cuddling with kittens at a special adoption event in the city.

The Furbish Annex hosted the City Kitty Café adoption event, where attendees enjoyed playtime with kittens.

"Enjoy coffee from Millie’s, bagels from Baltik, baked goods from Minglewood and others while you wait for your turn to get in the playpen with some delicious kitties who are looking for their chosen families," organizers wrote.

A $5 suggested donation was waived for folks who completed an adoption application online before the event.

Organizers said 12 kittens and cats found forever homes during the event.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

