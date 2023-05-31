Highland Springs senior earns prestigious UVA scholarship

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. —Kishanti Barmoh, a senior at Highland Springs High School, has been named one of 50 Ron Brown Scholars. The scholar program is a national scholarship for Black students. Barmoh, who will attend the University of Virginia this fall, will receive mentoring, career counseling and $40,000 to use during her four years in college. She is the founder of the Youth Black Achievers organization at Highland Springs and the former leader of community engagement for Henrico Justice, a student-run social media organization focused on social justice in the county. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

