Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Highland Springs senior earns prestigious UVA scholarship

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, May 31
Posted at 10:15 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 10:15:20-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. —Kishanti Barmoh, a senior at Highland Springs High School, has been named one of 50 Ron Brown Scholars. The scholar program is a national scholarship for Black students. Barmoh, who will attend the University of Virginia this fall, will receive mentoring, career counseling and $40,000 to use during her four years in college. She is the founder of the Youth Black Achievers organization at Highland Springs and the former leader of community engagement for Henrico Justice, a student-run social media organization focused on social justice in the county. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone