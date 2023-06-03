Watch Now
Kip Moore kicks off Chesterfield After Hours: 'We lay it all on the stage'

Posted at 12:25 AM, Jun 03, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Country star Kip Moore will open the Chesterfield After Hours Concert Series Saturday night at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian.

It has been a dozen years since the singer burst onto the country music scene with his double-platinum, number one song "Somethin' 'bout a truck." His fifth studio album, "Damn Love" was just released a month ago.

The singer has been touring Australia, the U.K. and South Africa.

Earlier this week, Cheryl Miller talked to Moore about what he will bring to the local crowd in just the second show he has played in the U.S. this year.

"You can always expect everything we've got. I don't really try to sell myself; people know what I do,” Moore said. “People who've been to my show know we lay it all on the stage every single night. There's no going through the motions. You're going to get a show."

Don’t miss Moore along with special guest Priscilla Block at Chesterfield After Hours. Click here for more information about this season’s schedule, which includes shows with The Temptations and The Four Tops, Josh Turner as well as Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray.

