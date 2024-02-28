3 people are dead in Southside Virginia; law enforcement works to determine a connection

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — Three people are dead and law enforcement is working to determine what exactly happened and if the deaths are connected.

Here's what we know.

Two bodies were found in a burning Mecklenburg County home early Wednesday morning, according to the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office.

The home, located on Kinsey Talley Road, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at about 2:30 a.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the identity of the deceased and how they died.

Later in the morning in neighboring Brunswick County, the Brunswick Sheriff's Office was called to investigate a suicide.

The Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office is working to determine if any connection exists between the house fire and the suicide.

This is a developing story. If you have more information email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.