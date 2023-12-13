Watch Now
$450M Kinsale Center project OK'd by Henrico County board

BizSense
Posted at 6:17 AM, Dec 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A nearly half-billion-dollar development near Willow Lawn has been given the thumbs up by Henrico supervisors.

The county board voted Tuesday to approve Kinsale Center, a massive mixed-use project planned to bring nearly 700 apartments, an eight-story hotel and multiple new office buildings to the 29-acre former Anthem Inc. campus at Staples Mill Road and West Broad Street.

Behind the project is its namesake, specialty insurance company Kinsale Capital Group, and Marchetti Development, a local firm led by father-son duo Joe Marchetti Jr. and Joe Marchetti III.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

