Wealth management firm starts making its own real estate deals with Museum District acquisition

RICHMOND, Va. -- After years of investing its clients’ money in a variety of outside assets including real estate, a local wealth advisory firm has made a property deal of its own in the Museum District.

Kinloch Capital earlier this month purchased the Advanced Wellness Centre office building at 3536 Grove Ave. for $2.5 million.

The 9,000-square-foot, one-story property dates back to 1960 and in recent years has primarily been occupied by a chiropractic practice.

Husband-and-wife duo Peter Walls and Jennifer Berdell founded Kinloch Capital six years ago as a wealth management and investment advisory firm. They’ve been involved in real estate deals in the past by deploying clients’ money into property acquisitions in areas like Manchester and around VCU, helping finance deals for local buyers like Alex Griffith and Ali Semir.

