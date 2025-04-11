Why new owners of King’s Korner joined Chesterfield Restaurant Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — In 2024, Logan and Candace Vaden took over the Chesterfield County Airport’s long-time restaurant, King’s Korner, from Logan’s stepfather, Dickie King, following his retirement.

Logan grew up in the restaurant and worked his way up from scrubbing potatoes to operating the buffet and catering company on Airfield Drive.

“I’m the first kid I knew who had a paycheck at eight years old,” Logan recalled.

King’s Korner is one of 60 restaurants participating in the second Chesterfield Restaurant Week that ends Sunday. The county has added 20 additional restaurants to the list that either create a special menu or discount an existing item.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center.

“During the pandemic, it made us really realize how many people rely on the food bank in Chesterfield. Many lines were a mile long, two miles long. The pandemic is slowing down, but people still need the food,” Logan said.

Last year, the event raised $11,000 to help families in need, according to Katie Hardell, the sports relations and community engagement manager for Chesterfield County Sports, Visitation, and Entertainment.

“Last year, we raised 44,000 meals through this initiative. Our hope is with the additional 20 restaurants that number is just going to explode,” Hardell stated.

The 10-day celebration, presented by CBS 6 in coordination with the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce and Experience Chesterfield, will once again promote the county’s dynamic dining and drinking scene, according to a press release.

In addition to supporting the food bank, this week helps bring foot traffic and dollars to the county’s family-owned businesses.

“When you're supporting local people, it goes to their kids, their family, their vacations. Besides that, it goes back to the food bank. The food bank is here, and it helps thousands of people every year. Just every little contribution that we can contribute, as well as other restaurants, is good for everybody in Chesterfield,” Logan said.

Hardell has discovered that new customers are visiting the participating restaurants, which also brings awareness to small businesses in the area.

Through their restaurant, the Vaden family also supports the nonprofit Operation Yellow Tape.

“I’m a first responder with the county for 10 years now. My old lieutenant created it for mental health awareness — for things that happen on the job, things we see, things we hear,” Logan explained.

They also give back to the Ecoff Athletic Association by offering their time, donations, and catering for special events.

The Vadens said if you don’t eat at King’s Korner this weekend, they urge you to visit another participating location to ultimately support the greater cause.

Other businesses include La Milpa, The Boathouse at Sunday Park, and Anna’s Pizza. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

