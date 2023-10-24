Kings Dominion announces 'important changes' at Virginia theme park

DOSWELL, Va. -- One year after announcing Kings Dominion would stay open to guests all year long, the Doswell, Virginia theme park alerted guests of an "important change" in 2024.

Kings Dominion has transitioned back to a more seasonal schedule.

Kings Dominion will reopen on March 23, 2024, after it shuts down for the season following WinterFest on December 31, 2023.

This is a change from last year.

In October 2022, the park announced it would stay open "additional weekends" in January, February, and March 2023.

“We’ve always wanted to find a way to extend our season to all 12 months," Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager, said at the time.

When asked about the reason for the switch, a Kings Dominion spokesperson provided the following statement:

In 2024, we are returning to our traditional seasonal operating calendar, opening on Saturday, March 23. This change was driven by many factors and enables us to maintain our commitment to delivering outstanding experiences for our guests.

We constantly seek fresh ways to provide our guests with unforgettable experiences and lasting memories.

Our dedication to ongoing improvement frequently involves experimenting with new concepts and schedules.

We use these lessons to enhance the quality of our products and guest experiences.

We look forward to welcoming our guests for the 2024 season on opening day, Saturday March 23.

Cedar Fair is the company that owns Kings Dominion. Cedar Fair also owns Carowinds near Charlotte, North Carolina

Carowinds made a similar 2024 calendar announcement.

