Investigators searching for suspect in Kings Dominion parking lot robbery

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect after a robbery in the parking lot at Kings Dominion.

The robbery happened on Friday, April 18, according to a news release.

"Deputies spoke with multiple female victims—one juvenile and two adults. The investigation revealed that the juvenile victim was initially assaulted by another juvenile female in the parking lot. During the incident, an adult male suspect joined in the assault, then retrieved a firearm and stole personal belongings from the victims before fleeing the scene."

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as Armando Yonatan Molina-Fierros, 18, of Richmond. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Molina-Fierros is wanted for robbery, simple assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 804-365-6140. Investigator Guridy can also be contacted directly at 804-998-3020 or mjguridy@hanovercounty.gov.

Tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube