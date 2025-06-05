Man hurt after accidental shooting in Kings Dominion parking lot

DOSWELL, Va. — One man was hurt after he shot himself in the Kings Dominion parking lot Wednesday, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the incident outside the Virginia theme park at about 5:41 p.m. on June 4.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that an adult male was holstering a firearm when it accidentally discharged, striking him in the calf. Witness statements support the individual’s account," the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media. "Hanover Fire and EMS responded promptly and transported the patient to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The incident remains under investigation and witnesses were asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.