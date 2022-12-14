King's Dominion to ring in 2023 with New Year's Eve party

DOSWELL, Va. -- King's Dominion will offer guests the chance to ring in 2023 with a New Year's Eve party at the park.

The park will be open from 5 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. with rides closing at 10 p.m. The night will include a party DJ and dancing under the Eiffel Towe and will conclude with a fireworks show planned to start at the stroke of midnight.

The New Year's celebration will feature more than 20 rides, live entertainment on stages throughout the park, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus and a WinterFest Wonderland Parade at 9 p.m. Guests can also enjoy a special menu of WinterFest treats and specialty cocktails.

For more information on hours and tickets, you can visit King's Dominion's website.