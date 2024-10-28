Watch Now
Kings Dominion announces new name for Virginia theme park's tallest roller coaster

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — An old Kings Dominion roller coaster is getting a new name — Pantherian.

Pantherian, originally named Intimidator 305 after NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, became the tallest roller coaster in the Virginia theme park when it opened in 2010.

The new name is part of the ongoing rebranding of the section of Kings Dominion where the roller coaster is located as the Jungle X-Pedition area of the park.

"We've been eagerly anticipating revealing Pantherian as it joins the highly anticipated, record-breaking roller coaster Rapterra in filling out the adventures of our Jungle X-Pedition area,” said Bridgette Bywater vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion, in a statement.

The 2025 season will mark Kings Dominion's 50th anniversary.

What is your favorite roller coaster?

