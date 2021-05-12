Kings Dominion delays Soak City Water Park opening

DOSWELL, Va. -- While Kings Dominion will open as planned on May 22, the opening of the Soak City Water Park will be delayed to June 19.

Park officials indicated it was having trouble staffing the water park.

"As we’re seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor has been a challenge," Kings Dominion spokesperson Maggie Sellers wrote in an email. "In response, we have ramped up recruiting efforts and taken steps to ensure we are providing competitive wages and benefits."

Pay for Soak City lifeguards starts at $15 an hour, part-time jobs in other parts of the park pay $13 an hour.

