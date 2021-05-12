Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kings Dominion delays Soak City Water Park opening

items.[0].image.alt
Bo Corbin
Soak City Kings Dominion
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 11:00:11-04

DOSWELL, Va. -- While Kings Dominion will open as planned on May 22, the opening of the Soak City Water Park will be delayed to June 19.

Park officials indicated it was having trouble staffing the water park.

"As we’re seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor has been a challenge," Kings Dominion spokesperson Maggie Sellers wrote in an email. "In response, we have ramped up recruiting efforts and taken steps to ensure we are providing competitive wages and benefits."

Pay for Soak City lifeguards starts at $15 an hour, part-time jobs in other parts of the park pay $13 an hour.

You can apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.