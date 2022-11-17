King William closes due to staffing shortage from sicknesses

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — There are so many staff members out sick from King William County Public Schools, officials have closed all schools on Thursday and Friday.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority," said KWCPS in an announcement on their website and social media. "District staff have seen an increase in the number of confirmed flu cases, strep, and other viruses which has resulted in a shortage of school staffing. Unfortunately, we are at a point in which we are unable to properly provide adequate coverage in our buildings and classrooms."

KWCPS said students who go to Hamilton Holmes and King William High School are being asked to complete assignments online if they have internet access. Students who are enrolled in Virtual Virginia courses are expected to attend as normal.

Students who are part of the Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School, technical center or other similar programs will still be provided with transportation to and from King William High School.

Extracurricular activities at the high school have not been canceled, according to school officials.