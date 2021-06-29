King William man arrested on child pornography charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A King William man has been arrested by Hanover Sheriff's Office investigators for multiple charges of child pornography.

On June 9, Hanover investigators executed a search warrant in King William County with the assistance of the King William County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation was being conducted into Morgan Samuel Workman, 19, of King William for the solicitation, distribution and possession of child pornography in Hanover County and surrounding jurisdictions.

Hanover Sheriff's Office

Based on the investigation and materials collected from the search warrant, Workman has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography and five counts of Carnal Knowledge.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.