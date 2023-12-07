House fire in King William County kills one resident, two dogs

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- A Thursday morning house fire and explosion in King William County killed one resident and two dogs, according to King William County Fire and EMS.

The fire, which broke out at a home on East Spring Road in King William County, was succeeded by an explosion, which fire officials believed was caused by home oxygen tanks.

One resident was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, as well as two dogs. Another resident was not home at the time.

Four fire departments, including King William Fire, Mangohick Volunteer Fire Department, Walkerton Community Fire, and West Point Fire Department responded to the call, which came in at 11:33 a.m. Thursday.

The Hanover Fire Marshall also assisted.

The fire is currently under investigation by the King William County Sheriff as well as the county's fire marshall.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

