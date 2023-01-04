Colonial Beach woman dies in head-on crash on New Year's Eve

KING GEORGE, Va. — A 76-year-old Colonial Beach woman died in a two-vehicle crash on New Year's Eve near Route 301, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. in the westbound lane of Windsor Drive when a 2006 Honda Accord ran off the road to the right and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna head-on.

State Police said Edith Jane Chapman was driving the Honda. She died at the scene.

30-year-old Candice Lachelle Grim of Colonial Beach was the driver of the Toyota. She was transported a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

This crash remains under investigation.