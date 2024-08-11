Middle school basketball phenom King Bacot hosts giveaway for students: 'It's important to give back'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – King Bcot, the number one ranked middle school basketball player in the nation, held a back-to-school giveaway to help students get ready for the first day of class.

World meet my lil bro King Bacot only in the 7th grade gonna be special @DTKFilms pic.twitter.com/476t185Q2e — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) June 20, 2024

The eighth grader teamed up with the clothing store DTLR at White Oak Plaza to give away backpacks filled with school supplies and mindfulness journals to local students on Saturday afternoon.

Bacot said said it took a village to help get him to where he is and that is grateful he can give back.

“Coming up, I always had help from friends, family, community, so I feel it's important to give back to the community and my friends and my family,” Bacot said.

The Richmond native said he wants to take part in more events like this in the future.

