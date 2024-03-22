Watch Now
Goochland’s Kindred Spirit opens Satellite brewpub in Richmond

Posted at 6:32 AM, Mar 22, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The latest addition to the region’s beer scene has blasted off near Scott’s Addition.

Goochland-based Kindred Spirit Brewing last week opened Satellite, a new brewpub at 1626 Ownby Lane in the city.

Satellite’s space is the former home of Castleburg Brewery, which ceased operations late last year after eight years in business.

Shortly after Castleburg’s closure, Kindred Spirit swooped in and leased the 5,600-square-foot space. Kindred Spirit opened its original location in the West Creek area in 2016 and distributes its beer throughout the mid-Atlantic, but until now its only physical presence was its Goochland brewery.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

