Tony Award winner 'Kimberly Akimbo' coming to Richmond's Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. — Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical "Kimberly Akimbo" will go on sale Friday, August 15 at 10 a.m. ahead of its Richmond premiere this fall.

The musical, which won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, will run at the Altria Theater from November 4 through November 9, 2025, for eight performances.

"Kimberly Akimbo" tells the story of a teenager about to turn 16 who recently moved with her family to suburban New Jersey. Kimberly navigates family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush and possible felony charges while maintaining optimism and searching for happiness.

Tickets range from $53.10 to $115.70, including all fees and taxes. Purchases can be made at BroadwayInRichmond.com, by phone at 1-800-514-3849, or at the Altria Theater box office, which is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., excluding some holidays.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.