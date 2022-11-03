Mother, son cross finish line together for 1st time at Marine Corps Marathon

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A mother and son from Chesterfield County conquering the running world one race at a time just took one giant leap toward reaching their goal.

Kim Michaux and her son, Woody, recently finished the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington.

Kim pushes her son Woody in 10Ks and half marathons across the country, but this was the tandems first marathon together.

Provided to WTVR

Woody lives with a rare condition called Wilson's disease. Kim said the running and rolling helps Woody socialize.

She said crossing the finish line with Woody, who got fist bumps throughout the race and some help from runners from Virginia, was the ultimate and completely fulfilling.

Woody and Kim's next race is a 10k in Disney World this weekend. Their next marathon is in RVA on Nov. 12.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

RELATED: Love pushes Virginia mom to run with her son: 'How do you not do this for him?'