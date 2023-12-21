Republican Kim Taylor wins after recount in Virginia House of Delegates race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Kim Taylor narrowly defeated Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams in their race for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates following a recount.

Adams conceded defeat Wednesday after a hearing in Dinwiddie County Circuit Court in which a panel of judges reviewed a handful of disputed ballots.

Taylor led by 78 votes, out of nearly 29,000 ballots cast, before the recount. The recount narrowed Taylor's winning margin by 25 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Adams congratulated Taylor in a written statement.

“This race was far closer than many anticipated, and we petitioned for this recount to ensure every eligible voter had their ballot counted. With the final results in, it is now clear we came up just short,” she said.

Taylor, in a written statement, thanked her volunteers and elections officials.

“Although this was a long process, we knew November's results would be upheld,” she said.

Even with Taylor's victory, Democrats will hold a 51-49 margin when the new House session begins next month, ending two years of GOP control.

Democrats also maintained their narrow majority in the state Senate, meaning Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will have to work with Democratic majorities to enact his legislative agenda.