Neighbor arrested after officers release sketch in Chesterfield stabbing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have apprehended a 55-year-old man officers said stabbed two people inside Sa Chesterfield home Wednesday night.

Kim L. Franklin, of the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court, was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of stabbing/cutting in the commission of a felony and one count of burglary, Lt. Justin Aronson with Chesterfield Police said Sunday.

Aronson said that after officers released a sketch of the suspect Friday, detectives were able to identify a suspect.

Then on Saturday investigators executed a search warrant at Franklin's home and he was arrested, Aronson said.

Franklin is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

WTVR

Police: 'No indication' suspect knew Chesterfield double stabbing victims, police say

Police had stepped up patrols in the neighborhood after officers were called to the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report a stabbing.

"Officers found two males with what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds; officers immediately rendered aid to the victims," police said. "The victims were transported to area hospitals where they remain, one in stable condition and one in stable-but-critical condition."

A third person in the house told officers that an "unknown male" arrived at the residence and when one of the victims opened the door, he was assaulted and stabbed.

"An additional victim was also assaulted and stabbed by the suspect inside the residence," police said. "At this point, there is no indication the suspect, who was armed with what appeared to be a knife, is known to the victims."

Chesterfield Police Chesterfield Police released a sketch of the suspect in a stabbing that occurred June 15 on Marbleridge Court. A witness worked with police to create the sketch.

On Friday afternoon police released a sketch of the suspect, who officials said ran from the scene. The man was described as about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a stocky build. He was balding and had facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt.

Police continue to investigate the crime and asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.