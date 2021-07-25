Man killed in Dahlgren Road crash hit 2 utility poles, troopers say

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a 61-year-old Maryland man killed in a wreck in King George County Friday afternoon.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash in the 17000 block of Dahlgren Road just after 1:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2010 F150 was headed west on [Dahlgren Road] when it ran off the road to the right and struck a curb," Davenport said. "The F150 subsequently struck two utility poles with one coming to rest on top of the vehicle."

The driver, Kig W. Chan of Potomac, Maryland, was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Davenport said.

He was the only person in the truck, state police said.

State police said they are uncertain if Chan was wearing a seat belt.

Davenport said the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.