Richmond kids surprised with free bikes were 'jumping up and down,' NASCAR driver says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some children taking part in the Greater Richmond YMCA's summer program were surprised with free bikes Friday at Richmond Raceway.

The bikes were assembled by volunteers with the NASCAR Foundation and Richmond Area Toyota Dealer employees on Thursday.

NASCAR Truck Series Driver Corey Heim helped the children pick out bike helmets.

“It was cool. They were going crazy. They were jumping up and down for like three minutes,” Heim said. “It was awesome to see how excited they were.”

Heim said the event allows kids who have not been to the raceway to “see what it's all about.”

In addition to the bikes, the kids got to spend the morning playing games.

All the activities were held in the morning, so the kids could get out of the heat before it got too hot.

