Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kid train owners choo-choo choose Regency mall

train1-scaled.jpg
PlayRVA
The operators of the Short Pump Town Center kids train recently expanded to Regency, where they operate a train and plan to hold birthday parties.
train1-scaled.jpg
Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 10:35:20-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Shortly after taking over the kids train at Short Pump Town Center, a pair of local entrepreneurs has fast-tracked an expansion into another Henrico mall. PlayRVA started to offer rides on a newly acquired kids-sized train at Regency last month. The company, owned by Taylor Pace and Proctor Trivette, has operated the kids train at Short Pump Town Center since November. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers