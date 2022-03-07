Kid train owners choo-choo choose Regency mall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Shortly after taking over the kids train at Short Pump Town Center, a pair of local entrepreneurs has fast-tracked an expansion into another Henrico mall. PlayRVA started to offer rides on a newly acquired kids-sized train at Regency last month. The company, owned by Taylor Pace and Proctor Trivette, has operated the kids train at Short Pump Town Center since November. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

