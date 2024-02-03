How Kickin' Country Line Dancin' is combining fun and fitness

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Some people like to go to the gym, some go walking, others to line dance.

And Kickin’ Country Line Dancin’ offers it all, a great way to keep moving and stay fit while having fun.

“So I would say the best advice I give people is get out on the floor, make a fool of yourself, I do, I say when in doubt shake it out and just have fun,” said Autumn Shifflett, an instructor for Kickin’ Country Line Dancin’.

Autumn Shifflett is one of the dance instructors with Kickin' Country Line Dancing, and her inspiration is her grandmother.

“She used to line dance and she talked about it all the time, she always said it was something that I would enjoy, and we're like the same person. So I knew if she enjoyed it, I would also enjoy it,” Shifflett said.

The former cheerleader has been line dancing for more than two years and has been an instructor for six months.

“I would say the one thing it's given me the most is probably family. Like we see each other three times a week if I'm having a bad day,” Shifflett said. “I'm like, Well, I have line dancing, I can just have fun with people I care about.”

Her dance family includes DJs, dancers, and instructors with founder, Daniel Hambright, who started Kickin' Country with a small group of friends.

“We went from about 10 people back in 2010 to now several bars completely full, three, three plus nights a week,” said Daniel Hambright, the founder of Kickin’ Country Line Dancin’

And just what is kickin’ country line dancing?

“It's a basic choreographed dance and we're able to teach you exactly what to do step by step,” said

And beginners are always welcome.

“So this is a great way to get a workout. Now on top of that, I have dancers that I would call low impact,”

And then we also have some of our higher impact dances, they're upbeat, and you'll see people kicking and stopping and jumping in the air.

The free classes are held three times a week, Tuesdays at Great American Ranch in Mechanicsville, Wednesdays at Uptown Alley, Midlothian, and Thursdays at Great American Ranch Midlothian.

And after each class, you get to practice what you've learned on the dance floor.

“And one of the best things about line dancing, is you're thinking about what you're doing, you're thinking about the dance and all your other worries, just go away, you're able to just come out and have a good time and, and ultimately, with your new friends that you meet out here,” Hambright said.

Classes are also open to everyone.

I have everybody from little kids to grandparents, and you name it every type of diverse group that you can think of all come to my classes,” Hambright said.

For Hambright, his favorite part, seeing the smiles on people's faces after he's taught a class.

“I enjoy teaching,” he said. “And then when somebody comes and tells me how much fun they're having, how much they can just let the worries of the rest of your life go away and just come out here and enjoy it. That's what means the most to me.”

And there you have itKickin’ Country Line Dancing,and you can join in the fun with February couples' classes all month.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!