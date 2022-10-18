Man killed at Henrico apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 20-year-old Henrico man was shot and killed Monday night, according to Henrico Police.

Police identified the deceased victim as Khmard Antonio Straughter. A second shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Azrock Court, off Darbytown Road, at about 11:29 p.m., on October 17.

"Officers arrived on the scene and located two adults with apparent signs of trauma consistent with gunshot wounds," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Both adult males were transported to VCU Health by Henrico Fire & EMS professionals."

No information was released about a shooting suspect nor a motive.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police Detective Seay at 804-501-7323.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

