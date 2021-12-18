Virginia man pleads guilty in illegal gun sales plot

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia man pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to make false statements in connection with 45 firearms transactions, federal prosecutors said.

From June 2019 through June 2020, Kevin Staton Jr., 23, of Chesapeake, engaged in the business of buying and selling firearms without a license, according to court documents.

Staton claimed he was the actual buyer of the firearms when he actually was purchasing the guns for other individuals or with the intent to resell them, prosecutors said in a news release.

At least 15 of the 45 firearms Staton bought were recovered from crime scenes, the news release said.