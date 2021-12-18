Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia man pleads guilty in illegal gun sales plot

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Gun guns gun store
Posted at 6:15 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 18:16:00-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia man pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to make false statements in connection with 45 firearms transactions, federal prosecutors said.

From June 2019 through June 2020, Kevin Staton Jr., 23, of Chesapeake, engaged in the business of buying and selling firearms without a license, according to court documents.

Staton claimed he was the actual buyer of the firearms when he actually was purchasing the guns for other individuals or with the intent to resell them, prosecutors said in a news release.

At least 15 of the 45 firearms Staton bought were recovered from crime scenes, the news release said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers