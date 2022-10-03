Man arrested after body found on Chesterfield road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a Chesterfield County homicide.

Kevin W. Haymore, 21, of W. Graham Road in Richmond, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Haymore's arrest was in connection to the death of David Christopher Rosado, according to Chesterfield Police.

Rosado, 36, was found dead in the road along the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue early the morning of Friday, September 30.

Rosado was shot multiple times, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined.

Haymore was booked with bond at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police said the homicide did not appear to be a random act of violence but have not released details about what led up to the shooting, nor what led investigators to Haymore.

Anyone with any information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

