Here's why Kevin Hart is coming to Richmond

Richmond top stories and weather May 1, 2023
Posted at 1:53 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 13:53:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kevin Hart is coming to Richmond. The movie star and comedian will perform in Richmond on Monday, June 5, as part of his 2023 Reality Check Tour.

Presale tickets for Kevin Hart's show at Altria Theater in Richmond are available beginning Wednesday, May 3, at 10 a.m.

