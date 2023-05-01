Here's why Kevin Hart is coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kevin Hart is coming to Richmond. The movie star and comedian will perform in Richmond on Monday, June 5, as part of his 2023 Reality Check Tour.

Presale tickets for Kevin Hart's show at Altria Theater in Richmond are available beginning Wednesday, May 3, at 10 a.m.

