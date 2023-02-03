Watch Now
Neighbors asked to check cameras after man killed in Henrico

Posted at 9:24 AM, Feb 03, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified a man shot and killed Thursday night as 34-year-old Kevin Devon Thomas of Henrico County.

Police were called to the 5800 block of Kirkstone Circle, off Chamberlayne Road near Interstate 95, at about 10:32 p.m. when someone reported a shooting in the area.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Life-saving measures were provided until EMS services arrived and transported the male to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries."

Police asked neighbors to check doorbell cameras or surveillance footage to help detectives figure out what happened.

Anyone with information can call Det. Henry at 804-501-4829 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

