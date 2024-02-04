Vigil honors ‘very forgiving’ Richmond father remembered as ‘people person’

RICHMOND, Va. -- A vigil honored a Richmond father remembered as a “people person” who was murdered in a Richmond neighborhood last week.

Family and friends gathered Saturday night in the 2300 block of Ambrose Street to remember Ketron Green, who was shot in the Whitcomb Court community.

Provided to WTVR Ketron Green

The 30-year-old had just told his girlfriend he was heading out to do a nightly chore on Friday, Jan. 26 when witnesses reported hearing yelling.

"He said, ‘Babe, I’m about to take the dogs out,I’ll be right back.So " his girlfriend, who spoke to Jon Burkett on the condition of anonymity, said. "It didn't even feel that long and I heard gunshots ring out."

Then came a text saying Green was seen down in the courtyard.

"So I throw my clothes on, I run outside and just see him lying there," Green's girlfriend recalled. "And I'm on the ground screaming for help — and everybody's just standing there with their phones out, taking pictures like it's funny."

WTVR

Green was remembered as a hard worker and a family man.

His niece and sisters said they will always remember his smile.

“My uncle is a people person. Everyone loved him,” his niece said.

Green's sister remembered her brother as “a forgiving person.”

Provided to WTVR Ketron Green and family

The family is holding onto cherished memories as they grieve the loss.

Green’s children will now have to grow up without a father, which family members said that is an all too familiar story in the public housing community. They just never thought it would happen to them.

The family is urging the community to come forward with information to identify Green’s killer.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

