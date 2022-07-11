18-year-old killed at family event in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a family event over the weekend in Lawrenceville.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. It happened on Rose Drive near Mallard Crossing.

First responders found a man lying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound when they got to the scene, and he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies identified him as Keon Lee Singleton of White Plains, Virginia.

The Medical Examiner's office will determine the exact cause of death, but it is being investigated as a homicide.

At this time, deputies said no arrests have been made. There were reportedly hundreds of people at this family-hosted event, and many were around during the shooting incident.

"We are asking for anyone that may have witnessed any part of this tragedy to please come forward and contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133," said Brunswick Sheriff B.K Roberts.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

